In Pictures: MDC Alliance Demo

THE opposition MDC Alliance yesterday said it was unfazed by threats and discouragement over today’s street protest while the police warned “some elements are planning to cause violence, disrupt the smooth flow and the peaceful environment”.
Pictures by Shepherd Tozvireva
Related posts:
Loading...
Patrick Guramatunhu
Does Chamisa really think that he, as president, with 2/3 Zanu PF parliament can achieve anything?
I agree that ED rigged the elections and that he and his Zanu PF party must step down to allow the country to appoint an interim administration that will be tasked to implement the reforms and hold fresh free and fair elections. A Chamisa president and Zanu PF parliament is a waste of time.
Besides, other than Chamisa himself no one else has ever verified the 2.6 million votes he claims to have won. Chamisa has failed to get it into his head that his position of “elections are free and fair only if I win” is a nonsensethat no one in the right mind can ever subscribe to.