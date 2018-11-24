Hwange cop up for 12 counts of theft

A HWANGE-BASED junior police officer facing 12 counts of unlawful entry and theft after going on a housebreaking spree, which included stealing from his colleagues’ homes, has been denied bail.

BY TINASHE MUNGAZI

Maxwell Musariri (28), a constable of Hwange, was remanded in custody to November 29, when he appeared before Hwange magistrate Barbara Phiri.

Prosecutor Loveness Maseko told the court that evidence incriminating Musariri was overwhelming, and there was a high possibility that he could abscond trial.

She alleged that on September 19 and October 24 this year, Musariri broke into properties belonging to fellow workmates before stealing gadgets, including cell phones and laptops from Tongofara Shiri, Tawanda Mvute, Mbonisi Ndlangisa, Callisto Ndou, Tinashe Chamakwara and Witness Lunga.

The court heard that Musariri also targeted motor vehicle batteries and, on the night of September 19, at around 10pm, he stole a 12-volt battery from a Toyota truck belonging to Mvute.

He allegedly struck again at two more houses, making away with Kenias Nyadima and Lunga’s property, which included a television set, car battery, DSTV decoders and cellphones, among other electronic gadgets worth over $2 000.

The court also heard that on other occasions, Musariri would either insert his hand through an open window and steal cellphone handsets valued at $1 129 that would be on chargers at ZRP mess or would simply break into rooms while occupants were asleep.

The total value of stolen property is estimated at $4 231. He was, however, arrested after investigations led them to Victoria Falls where he would allegedly sell the stolen items.

Investigations also revealed that some of the stolen properties were sold in Gweru, Masvingo and in his rural home of Chirumanzu in the Midlands province.