Highlanders beat Harare City

HIGHLANDERS finally remembered how to win when they outclassed Harare City in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

by FORTUNE MBELE

It was sweet revenge for coach Madinda Ndlovu who completed a league double over the Sunshine Boys, a team that bundled them out of the Chibuku Super Cup.

A first-half goal by Tinashe Makanda and a penalty converted by goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda was all the Bulawayo giants needed to collect maximum points, and arrest a four-match winless streak.

Makanda scored a beauty in the 28th minute with a shot from outside the penalty box which puzzled goalkeeper Maxwell Nyamupanedengu.

As Highlanders continued raiding Harare City, striker Newman Sianchali was brought down by defender Munyaradzi Diro-Nyenye and referee Hardley Ndazi pointed to the spot. Sibanda converted with ease.

The home side had a bright start and should have scored as early as the 17th minute but Nyamupanedengu saved a Sianchali shot before skipper Gabriel Nyoni failed on the rebound.

The City goalkeeper was also called on to stop Nyoni’s cracker two minutes before the opener.

Harare City’s best chance of the game fell to Denzel Chimwemwe who beat two Highlanders defenders but shot wide in the 33rd minute.

The visitors who fielded a largely youthful side pressed hard in the second half after the introduction of Tendai Samanja and Ishmael Wadi, but a considerable number of their efforts were thwarted by Sibanda who had a good day in office.

City’s coach Mark Harrison, who rested most of his first team players with an eye on the Chibuku Super Cup final on Saturday said, “We came with an inexperienced team today and we did not take the opportunities that came our way. We conceded silly goals… the first one sloppy defending and the penalty was unnecessary,” Harrison said.

Teams

Highlanders: A Sibanda, M Phiri, M Ndlovu, A Mbeba, T Ndlovu, P Muduhwa, T Sibanda (B Banda, 80′), D Khumalo (A Silla 67′), T Makanda, G Nyoni (N Makumbe, 89′) N Sianchali

Harare City: M Nyamupanedengu, P Mpelele, G Machake, W Muvirimi, M Diro-Nyenye, T Pio, D Chimwemwe (T Samanje, 53′), M Vengesai (E Ziocha, 77′) P Kabwe (I Wadi, 53′), L Muyambo, H Chabusha