Harare City set for Zone VI volleyball champs

TOP women volleyball club Harare City are ready to participate at the 2018 Zone VI club championships set for Durban next week.

BY GARISH PHIRI

Girls dzeTonnaz, as the team is affectionately known, have been in camp since last week, in preparation of the tournament, which will run from November 30 to December 8.

Club chairman Bozman Matengarufu is delighted that all things are going well in preparation for the tournament.

“I met with the girls, they are in high spirits. The moral in the camp is high and I know they will do well. The (team) has been training indoors at the City Sports Stadium which are the standards required.” he said.

Last year, Harare City won gold at the Confederation of African Volleyball Zone VI Club Championships and represented the region at the CAVB Africa Women Championships in Cairo, Egypt, earlier this year.

They are the defending champions at the Zone VI event.

They intensified their preparations by winning the just ended league games in Bulawayo recently.

Formed in 2016, the Harare City women volleyball team has won several competitions, including the Harare Volleyball Open, Harare Volleyball League, Zimbabwe National League and Zone VI Championships last year.

The team also had an opportunity to host and play the Boston Howard University volleyball team from the United States in June, and currently top both the Harare volleyball league and the national league standings.