Govt keeps Harare City Council guessing over fired managers

Government has kept Harare City Council in suspense over its decision to fire senior managers who were found guilty of maladministration and awarding themselves unapproved salaries.

BY XOLISANI NCUBE

Harare mayor Herbert Gomba yesterday confirmed that the Local Government Board was seized with the matter, although the duo that was found guilty has continued to draw salaries from council.

“The Local Government Board is still with the matter. We are yet to receive any response from them. We gave them everything they wanted and all documents forming part of our resolutions. We hope the matter will be concluded soon,” Gomba said.

Council last month resolved to dismiss suspended finance director, Tendai Kwenda and Cainos Chingombe (human capital) — on allegations of financial abuse after the two had appeared before a disciplinary panel.

They were suspended together with chamber secretary Josephine Ncube, who by then was acting town clerk, and director health services Prosper Chonzi after a probe initiated by government unearthed serious financial misappropriation.

Council sources said the two were found guilty by the disciplinary committee which was appointed by former mayor, Bernard Manyenyeni and now council wants the Local Government Board to dismiss them.

Ncube did not attend the hearings due to health while Chonzi was yet to appear and remains suspended.