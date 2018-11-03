Govt activates Form 1 online application platform

THE Primary and Secondary Education ministry will next week activate an online application to enable parents search for 2019 Form One boarding places for their children in the comfort of their homes.

BY XOLISANI NCUBE

Addressing journalists in Harare yesterday, the ministry’s outgoing secretary Sylvia Utete-Masango said those wishing to apply for boarding places should do so between November 5 and December 21.

“The platform is meant to minimise geographical limitations as well as simplifying the process of securing a Form One place at a boarding school of one’s choice. The electronic ministry application platform is only applicable to boarding schools, otherwise day secondary schools parents are advised to approach schools of their choice,” she said.

Utete-Masango said the country has 262 boarding schools with a capacity of 24 320 places against a 2018 Grade 7 candidature of 350 810.