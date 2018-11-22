Gospel musicians pull out of fiesta

SOME local artistes, including Mathias Mhere and Michael Mahendere, who were billed to entertain guests at the Peace Starts with Me (Peace and Family) Festival yesterday, pulled out at the last minute amid indications that they did not subscribe to Family Federation for World Peace and Unification leader Hak Ja Han Moon’s doctrine.
BY WINSTONE ANTONIO
The Unification Church, whose followers are popularly known as Moonies, believe, among other things, that although Jesus created the conditions necessary for humanity’s spiritual salvation, he miscarried God’s plan for man’s salvation because he did not marry.
It was founded by Moon’s husband, Sun Myung Moon, who claimed to be a messiah.
Mahendere told NewsDay Life & Style that he pulled out because he could not compromise on his faith.
“At first, we did not know much about this event until we did our research. My team and I are Christians. We believe in the Bible and we don’t really agree with what they believe in. That is my faith, and I feel I cannot compromise on my faith over this event,” he said.
“I don’t have anything against them, but I just said I cannot be part of this (festival) because it’s against my faith and my belief system.”
Mhere said he pulled out so as to protect his brand.
“Following discussions with the AFM church leadership, taking into consideration the statements presented by the Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe Council of Churches towards the Peace and Family Festival, I decided to pull out,” he said.
“I have noted that Hak Ja Han Moon is not a Christian, and I, as a Christian, have seen it not fit to be associated with the event she is hosting.”
Trailblazing gospel songbird, Janet Manyowa, also dismissed reports that she would be part of the event.
“We did not pull out of this event as we never went into any agreement to be a part of it. Thank you for your continued love and support as we continue to lift up the gospel of Jesus Christ our King,” she said in a statement.
Gospel musicians Kudzi Nyakudya and Kuda Mutsvene, however, performed at the event.
Dhadza
I think this was the right opportunity to preach the true gospel
christ's general
So, can it not be concluded that kudzie nyakudya, kuda mutsvene & his sister are after money not christian values. What a mess!!! is this not selling your soul & misleading the people of God Jesus Christ…..we better watch out for such characters
FACT
GOD DID NOT GIVE US A SPIRIT OF FEAR BUT STRENGTH AND POWER TO PREACH THE GOSPEL TO THE LOST. GOSPEL CAN BE PREACHED EVEN AT A BEER FESTIVAL OR AT N’ANGAS FESTIVAL. WELL DONE KUDZI AND KUDA GO AHEAD AND PREACH THE REAL GOSPEL OF GOD.
FACT
GOD DID NOT GIVE US A SPIRIT OF FEAR BUT STRENGTH AND POWER TO PREACH THE GOSPEL TO THE LOST. GOSPEL CAN BE PREACHED EVEN AT A BEER FESTIVAL OR AT N’ANGAS FESTIVAL. WELL DONE KUDZI AND KUDA GO AHEAD AND PREACH THE REAL GOSPEL OF GOD.
Last Day Events
That lady is fronting a satanic new world order agenda. Kudos to those who pulled out!
Meso
Double standards some of you musicians perform in political galas that have nothing to do with christianity.
prophet62/12/27
Fact – How many souls did they win at this Festival or they got paid by the MOONIES ,True Gospel says silver and gold have I none but in the name of Jesus rise up and walk ,God bless you performers who pulled out of this strange thing , cult . they must go back to where ever they came from with their money and food we are not starving in ZIMBABWE OUR RUBBISH BINS ARE FULL OF FOOD.
Nyasha
Well done Minister Mahendere