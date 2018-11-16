Gospel artiste to drop album

GOSPEL musician Edson Mushangwe is aiming to becoming a “hit machine” as he launches his second album, Ndinoda Kuona, at a local radio station in Harare today.

BY ALBERT MASAKA

Mushangwe, who rose to the limelight last year with the song Drug Abuse off his debut album Nharirire, said his latest project was a power-packed album blended with collaborations with Vabati VaJehova and Rumbie Gatawa Chaleka.

“We are releasing our second album which carries eight tracks on Friday and the launch will be held live on Radio Zimbabwe,” he said.

“It’s a power-packed album with different music flavours, as there’s a song which I collaborated with Vabati Vajehovha and another one with Rumbie Gatawa Chaleka.”

He assured his fans that his messages would continue to tackle weighty topics that affect the community.

The immediate impact on local radio charts of the songs Nharirire released a year after forming the band Ways of Heaven and Drug Abuse have motivated Mushangwe to produce another album.

“Drug Abuse dominated radio stations and managed to enter in end of year Coca-Cola top 50 at number 14 and also the title track Nharirire at 15… so it motivates me to continue soldiering on because my music has been well-received. I have done live shows in churches,” he said.

In March he did another collabo, a single track Kumbira unopiwa, with Blessing Shumba which is being played on local radio stations and is also on the Gospel 20 charts.

Born in 1986, Mushangwe was part of the praise team at his church and is inspired by the likes of Michael Mahendere, Shumba and the Charambas.