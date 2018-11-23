Golf tourney roars to life

THE Zim Match Play Golf tournament is set for Warren Hills Golf Club in Harare this morning with over 64 amateur golfers expected to fight for top honours.

By FREEMAN MAKOPA

The 98-hole competition, which ends on Sunday, is one of the country’s top golf amateur tournaments.

Zimbabwe Golfers’ Association golf development officer, Boniface Chigorimbo said they were looking forward to a competitive tournament.

“We are looking forward for a competitive tournament as we will be graced by some of the country’s top amateur golfers. We are expecting 64 golfers and as of today (yesterday) 34 have already registered.

“The tournament is a 98-hole, meaning 36 holes will be played per day and the top 16 remaining players will get points,” he said.

Chigorimbo said the tournament would be used to prepare for next year’s Zone 6 Championships.

“We are happy to say preparations went well and we will use this tournament as preparation for next year’s Zone 6 Championships scheduled for Namibia. I want to also take this opportunity to announce that we now have a website that will go live this afternoon (yesterday).

“The website will enable us to increase our visibility in terms of communications as it will help us update our stakeholders and players with events and entries and also our international players to have the information on local events so that they can come and participate,” Chigorimbo added.

Meanwhile, Tafara Mpofu was crowned the winner of the Platinum Classics Amateur Golf tournament held in Norton from November 17-18.