‘Girls are also GBV victims’

A LOCAL gender-based violence lobby group has roped in teenagers to help fight the vice as part of its 16-days campaign.

BY KUDZAI MUCHENJEKWA

Daughters Destined For Purpose (DD4P) founder and president Hopolang Phororo told stakeholders during a poetry competition awards ceremony in Harare at the weekend that gender activists had often neglected teenage girls in their campaign, yet they also bore the brunt of gender-based violence (GBV).

“Many times, when we commemorate 16 days of activism against gender-based violence, we tend to focus on women. So the idea is to target teens because, at the end of the day, they do not have a platform to express what they are going through, and hence, we felt that poetry is one way in which they could express themselves,” Phororo said.

The poetry competition which has been running for three years, has become a platform at which teens from around Zimbabwe share their experiences and gain knowledge on gender-based violence.

Speaking at the same event, Childline Zimbabwe representative Pearl Masvipa said: “As Childline, we are here for children 24/7, and any child who feels that they are being abused, should call us and you will be assured that someone will be there to answer your call and to help you.”

This year’s 16 days of activism against GBV is running under the theme: Together We Can End Gender-Based Violence in Education.