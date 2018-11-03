GameCocks out to rule the roost

THIRD-PLACED Chicken Inn will be looking to consolidate their position on the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table when they take on Black Rhinos at Luveve Stadium this afternoon.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

With FC Platinum on 71 points and literally running away with the title, which they could clinch tomorrow at Maglas, where they face Shabanie Mine, and Ngezi Platinum Stars on the second spot with 62 points hosting Bulawayo Chiefs at Baobab, Chicken Inn follow on 54 points with three games to the end of the season.

But the GameCocks, who have gone three games without a win, playing a goalless draw against Harare City in Harare, and losing to Bulawayo Chiefs and FC Platinum at Luveve, could find the going tough with in-form Triangle hard on their heels with 51 points as they travel to Rufaro to meet Dynamos tomorrow.

Coach Joey Antipas is hard-pressed to ensure victory for the GameCocks against Black Rhinos this afternoon, away to Herentals and their last game at home against Triangle.

Chicken Inn face the army side, which has also been on a roll in the league, sitting on position nine with 42 points, having played out a 1-1 draw with Nichrut in their last outing, following a defeat to Dynamos, a draw against Harare City and a win over Triangle.

At Barbourfields tomorrow, under-performing Highlanders clash with Harare City.

Bosso have dropped to position seven on the log table, with 44 points after going four games without a win, only managing two draws and two defeats.

Coached by Mark Harrison, the Sunshine Boys are on 46 points and perched on the fifth spot.

They could end the season in the top four if they win all their last three games against Highlanders, ZPC Kariba and Yadah, provided Triangle slump along the way.