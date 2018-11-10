First Lady vows to steer clear of politics

FIRST Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has vowed to stay clear of politics as she fights to ensure that marginalised communities have access to quality health care, education and other support.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Speaking at an Angel of Hope Foundation dinner at State House on Thursday night, the First Lady said the foundation was moving to start joint ventures in an effort to uplift lives of thousands of people.

“I am seized with a list of sustainable development goals which include eradication of poverty, good health and wellbeing, quality education, achieves gender equality and empowers all women and girls, clean water and sanitation. This is the reason you see me go to different places around the country, with the hope to eradicate poverty and have good access to health care for all,” she said.

First Lady Auxillia, who received a humanitarian award at the Matter Awards held in the United State of America last month, said human decency required that people care for each other.

The First Lady dumped politics soon after President Emmerson Mnangagwa took over from former President Robert Mugabe, saying her office did not allow her to wear a political face.

Mnangagwa acknowledged that Angel of Hope Foundation had managed to stay clear of politics and noted that the First Lady had also not associated herself with Zanu PF politics.

“I listen to all her speeches carefully wanting to hear if I have any influence on her. But I have noticed I have none. She hardly mentions my party Zanu PF. She has managed to stay out of politics because charity work has a way of bringing people together and warming our hearts,” he said.