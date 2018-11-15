Farmers urged to replace old livestock

MWENEZI district administrator Rosemary Chingwe has advised communal and resettled farmers in the district to sell ageing livestock and use proceeds to feed the young, as the district is likely to be hit hard by drought.

BY REX MPHISA

Chingwe told Southern Eye that pastures in the predominantly cattle ranching district were fast dwindling, while the prices of stockfeed has shot up due to the disparities between the United States dollar and local bond currency.

“That is why farmers must consider disposing their old livestock and raise money to care for the young with more potential,” she said.

“Livestock rearing must be run like a business. You take off old stock and leave the new with more life and it’s a concept we are slowly imparting in farmers. It takes time but I am happy it’s slowly getting to be understood.”

She said some farmers were impressed by having a large herd of cattle, but when the drought comes, they suffer major losses.

“Farming is business, old stock must be moved and replaced by fresh stock,” she said.

Pastures in all 12 wards of the district straddling the Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway were bad, she said.

Livestock rearing is the mainstay of farming in Mwenezi, which experiences recurrent droughts.

Beitbridge livestock farmer Herbert Zhou said the situation in his Joko Klein Begin area was deteriorating.

“The situation is not pleasing, we need the rains very soon. Borehole water table is now very low. It’s a big challenge to water the animals right now.

We have not had any deaths now but we are in a bad situation,” he said.