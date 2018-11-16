Families challenged to be pillars in addressing diabetes

MASHONALAND West Provincial Affairs minister, Mary Mliswa has encouraged families to be the pillars of strength who provide healthy life style advice to diabetic patients.

BY KUDZAI MUCHENJEKWA

Speaking during commemorations of the World Diabetes Day in Kariba on Wednesday, Mliswa said families were pivotal in addressing issues of diabetes and encouraging members to live a healthy life.

Mliswa said over 425 million worldwide were currently living with mostly type 2 diabetes which was largely preventable through regular physical activity, a healthy balanced diet and the promotion of healthy living environment.

“Families have a key role to play in addressing the modified risk factors for type 2 diabetes and must be provide with education resources and environment to live a healthy life style,” she said.

In Zimbabwe, less than one in four family members have access to diabetes education programmes.

Mliswa said government should provide drugs to diabetic patients and education to all Zimbabweans on the chronic disease.

“It is on the basis of the above that we implore government to make available all diabetes drugs and education to all the people of Zimbabwe to enable them to understand the preventions and easy, effective management of diabetes condition,” she said.

The commemorations were organised by the Zimbabwe Diabetes Association.