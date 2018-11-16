Don’t abuse democracy, ED warns

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said after 37 years under former President Robert Mugabe’s stifling dictatorship, his government has brought democracy which he claimed was now being abused by “selfish and retrogressive individuals”.
BY BLESSED MHLANGA
“The advent of the new dispensation and second Republic saw the expansion of democratic space in our country, as enshrined in our Constitution,” Mnangagwa said while officiating at this year’s Presidential graduation parade at Morris Depot in Harare.
“This culminated in the holding of peaceful, free, fair and credible elections. However It is regrettable that some retrogressive, unpatriotic and selfish individuals are bent on abusing the democracy we now enjoy.”
Mnangagwa is being haunted by main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa who accuses him of having stolen the July 31 polls. The opposition has insisted on calling his government an illegal military junta.
The standoff and allegations of electoral fraud, which were dismissed by the Constitutional Court, are being blamed for the bloody post-election violence which saw seven people killed, six by the army to contain the violence, which Mnangagwa said was regrettable.
“The unfortunate and violent incident that took place in the streets of Harare on August 1 is not only regrettable, but has no place in a new Zimbabwe.
The commission of inquiry looking into the event is expected to complete its work soon and its findings will be made public,” he said.
Turning to the comatose economy, Mnangagwa said his team was busy mending the porous holes leaking the little government revenues through corruption.
“We will continue to plug the holes and stop the economic haemorrhaging of our economy being perpetrated by cartels of individuals and businesses,” he said.
“These unscrupulous elements are manipulating and subverting our economic turnaround efforts for opportunistic and greedy ends thereby abetting the suffering of our people.”
Mnangagwa, said that despite the empty shelves in shops, sky rocketing prices and high inflation, the country was turning the corner.
“On the economic front, the ongoing engagement and re-engagement policy, together with vast economic reforms and the implementation of the Transitional Stabilisation Programme are turning the economic tide and boosting confidence across all sectors of the economy,” he said.
Recently Mnangagwa used the Presidential Powers Act to introduce a new law to curb illicit financial flows which he told the police to read and understand.
“The police must fully acquaint themselves with reforms and associated legal instruments which have been put in place to deal with these various challenges,” he said.
A total of 617 police officers graduated after going through a year of training.
MAN KENYA
Let us stop being long in rhetoric and short in substance.
As long as the opposition leadership fails to recognize Mnangagwa as the de facto President of Zimbabwe, whereas alternately, Mnangagwa fails to recognize and honour Chamisa political command, Zimbabweans should brace for a protracted supremacy contest and economic stalemate.
Mnangagwa-Chamisa standoff is the genesis of the current national tribulations. Everything else starts there.
Truth
ED should rather keep quiet than behave as if he owns democracy in Zim. Democracy was ushered in by our constitution not by zanupf or new dispensation or whatever he calls himself
Eagle
Very strange warning coming from the greatest thief of democracy himself
Sagitarr
I come in peace ED. The elections were not free (in some constituencies voters were threatened if they did not vote for ZPF), not fair (“state” media lives in ZPF’s empty pockets), not credible (why were results corrected from 50.8 to 50.6 and why is there mystery over some missing V11 forms?). Just these three issues put your legitimacy under a cloud including the order to shoot & kill civilians on 1/8/2018. You and your party do not own Zimbabwe or democracy. You rely on taxpayers’ revenue.
Lewis Jones
Exercising the right to freedom of speech as enshrined in the nation’s constitution cannot be equated to abusing democracy of which the aspect is a major pillar!!
Sinyo
Zimbabwe got its democracy in 1980 when it got its political independence. Other pillars of independence/democracy – right to humanity water shelter education health etc are still glaringly missing. And Zimbabwe will always be one no this ‘second republic nonsense or new dispensation my foot.
Wezhira Wezhara
Newsday you are pathetic to say the least. I will quote verbatim what you wrote in your article,”Mnangagwa, said that despite the empty shelves in shops, sky rocketing prices and high inflation, the country was turning the corner.”
Now my question is where do we find empty shelves in Zimbabwe? You qualify for number one enemy of the Govt for sure. Just on Wednesday I went as far as Nyanga but I did not see any empty shelves even in Rusape. I was shocked to find Mazoe Orange Crush(Original) selling at $4.15 at OK Rusape but some mad cows masquerading as business people here in Harare sell them at $8. Shame