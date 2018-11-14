Detectives arrested with 4 tonnes of fertiliser

TWO police officers stationed at Binga Criminal Investigations Department were recently arrested at Cross Dete in Matabeleland North after they were found in possession of nearly four tonnes of fertiliser which was distributed in the province under the Presidential inputs scheme.

BY SILAS NKALA

Police documents leaked to Southern Eye reveal that on November 7 this year at around 11pm at Kariyangwe turn-off along Cross Dete-Binga Road, Detective Constable Sasanhira and Detective Constable Manyumbudzo stationed at Binga CID post, were arrested for possession of 75x 50kg bags of fertilisers from the Presidential inputs scheme.

“Circumstances are that on the day in question at about 5pm the two accused persons hired a Mercedes Benz Iveco truck and filled it with diesel fuel.

The truck was being driven by Wellington Tsvakwi of 5 Howard St, Zengeza 3, Chitungwiza and Charles Makuwa of Glen Norah A, Harare who is the truck mechanic,” the police documents reveal.

“Whilst on the way to Tinde and at Siachilaba business centre they picked Kingford Mudimba of Siachilaba, Sebungwe Mouth and Noah Munkuli of Siamuloba village 4, Binga and went to Tinde through the tarred road where they loaded 75x50kg fertiliser bags.”

The documents state that on November 7 at about 8pm, a Chief Inspector Mukahanana, the officer-in-charge at ZRP Binga was tipped by an informer of the smuggling plot and that the truck would use Kariangwe-Muchesu Road to Sebungwe Mouth.

Sebungwe Mouth is located along Lake Kariba shores at Simatelele, Binga which forms the border with Zambia.

“The fertiliser was to be smuggled to Zambia, according to the statement from the driver of the truck,” the statement read.

Reacting to the information, Mukahanana mobilised a team of police officers who laid an ambush at Kariangwe turn-off, resulting in the arrest of the two policemen. They were taken to Binga Police Station and are detained there while the truck is being held at ZRP Binga until the matter is finalised.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Sipiwe Makonese said she had not yet received the report.

“I have not yet heard about the matter, if I get the information, I will inform you,” she said.