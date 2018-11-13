Crowning moment for Pure Platinum Play

THE Premier Soccer League will present FC Platinum with the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League championship trophy at Mandava Stadium on Saturday after their match against Ngezi Platinum Stars, a team which pushed the Zvishavane-based side hard over the season.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Norman Mapeza’s side clinched their second successive title with two matches still to spare, and the party begins in their final home match of the season.

The crowning ceremonies are usually done on the last match-day, but this term the football authorities gave a nod to FC Platinum’s wish to be crowned at their home ground.

Last season, they were crowned at Ascot Stadium in Gweru after securing their first title with a 2-0 win over Chapungu on the last day, with Dynamos narrowly missing out.

Unlike last season, Pure Platinum Play will have an opportunity to pop champagne and celebrate with their home fans. The crowning moment will also rub in salt in the wound of Ngezi Platinum Stars who also gave a spirited fight for the title.

FC Platinum will conclude the season with an away match against Highlanders, while they will also take on Triangle in the Castle Challenge Cup before they shift attention to the Caf Champions League preliminaries.

FC Platinum chairperson Evans Mtombeni confirmed to NewsDay Sport that the football authorities had approved for the crowning ceremony to be held this weekend.

“The trophy is going to be presented at Mandava Stadium when we play against Ngezi Platinum on our next home game.

“That one is sealed, and we will have the chance to celebrate and share this happiness with our home supporters who always rally behind our team through thick and thin,” he said.