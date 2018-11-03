Colleges urged to produce innovative graduates

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged higher and tertiary institutions to produce graduates capable of carrying forward technological inventions and procedures associated with refining them.

BY VANESSA GONYE

Mnangagwa said this yesterday after his installation as the Chancellor of the Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) where he presided over the graduation of 364 students.

“Only yesterday (Thursday), I personally announced the possible presence of oil in Muzarabani, I therefore, urge students to use skills acquired from institutions such as HIT to ensure that the country moves forward,” he said.

Mnangagwa said his chancellorship came at an opportune time as Zimbabwe and other African countries were in an era of economic turnaround, which means the skills that institutions like HIT were producing have great relevance.

“I accept this responsibility confident that together we can make HIT an institution of technological skills in the country. I take on this chancellorship aware that this university is taking notable strides in the country’s economic and technological development,” Mnangagwa said. HIT vice-chancellor Quinton Kanhukamwe said the institution was ready to carry forward Mnangagwa’s dream on the use of technology to develop the country, especially through the innovation hubs he introduced.

“We are dedicated to helping shape a new industrial renaissance in the national economy. Fortunately, demand for an HIT education has never been higher. In this year’s freshman class we had a 67% increase in admissions than last year,” Kanhukamwe said.