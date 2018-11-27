CIO agent convicted for contempt of court

A 41-YEAR-OLD Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) agent based in Guruve was yesterday convicted of contempt of court after defying a High Court order barring him from taking possession of his neighbour’s irrigation pump station.

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

Guruve magistrate Artwel Sanyatwi sentenced William Wachenuka of plot number 7, Disi Farm, to 12 months imprisonment, wholly suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

Prosecutor Albert Mazhindu told the court that sometime in 2008, the convict disrupted operations of the complainant, Clive George Hall (51), of Tobs Strong Private Limited at Plot number 3, Disi Farm, Guruve, after grabbing irrigation infrastructure.

Hall made an application for restoration of possession that was granted in an interim High Court order on December 16, 2008.

The judgment and final order were handed down on June 23, 2010, and it granted Hall full possession and access to the irrigation pump station.

On June 5 this year, Wachenuka, in the company of two unidentified persons, gained entry to the pump station by cutting security locks on the electricity breakers box and replaced the locks. His actions were in contravention of the court order giving Tobs Strong Private Limited access to the irrigation pump house and electricity breakers box.

In mitigation, Wachenuka said he was a polygamist with nine wives and 26 children, hence a custodial sentence would be too harsh for him.

“Your worship, I have a big family, that is nine wives and 26 children. I also want to continue going to work, that is at the President’s Office. Above all, I was misrepresenting the High Court order. May I be given another chance to reform?” Wachenuka said.