Chivaviro in anniversary celebrations

SOUTH Africa-based gospel musician Togarepi Chivaviro has returned home for his much-hyped 20th anniversary gig to be held at the Anglican Cathedral in Harare tomorrow which had been temporarily shelved following the cholera outbreak in the country.

LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

Dubbed Worship Night, the event will be attended by both established and upcoming artistes and will be free of charge.

“This will be more of a ministering platform than a show. It is our opportunity to serve God through music, healing souls and ministering deliverance to all those who will come. It is more than just giving thanks for the 20 years we have been in the music industry. Of course, all this will be done in a celebratory manner, with some fans with birthdays bringing cakes,” he said.

Some of the musicians billed to perform on the night include gospel music godfather Mechanic Manyeruke, Trymore Bande, Munyaradzi Munodawafa and Bethany Pasinawako.

The Ebenezer-Tiri Munyasha singer who is currently topping the gospel charts with his latest album Matishamisa-Jireh will also launch his book titled The Effective Gospel Minister (A Guide for Beginners).

“I recently launched the book in South Africa and I am happy that this time it will be done in my home country. The book is proving popular with upcoming artists,” Chivaviro said.

The 100-page book was officially launched on October 7, in Germiston, South Africa during an event meant to celebrate the Ebenezer-Tiri Munyasha singer’s 20 years in the gospel music industry.