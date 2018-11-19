Chirisa, Madam Boss top social media awards

ZIMBABWE Social Media awards organisers, Tribe Influencers, have released the list of winners of this year’s contest which is dominated by comedians Tyra “Madam Boss” Chikocho and Munashe Chirisa after the voting process which saw over 5 000 social media users participating.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Chirisa was crowned the Social Media King, defeating perennial award winners Carl Joshua Ncube, Craig Zoowie, Ranga Mberi and Zororo Makamba. He also won the Best Content Creator and Facebooker of the Year award.

Madam Boss was crowned Social Media Queen after thumping advocate Fadzayi Mahere, singer Ammara Brown, media personality Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, model Jackie Ngarande, radio personalities Kudzai Violet Gwara “KVG” and MisRed. She was also voted Celebrity Influencer of the Year in a category that included music artiste of the moment Jah Prayzah.

Tribe of Influencers business development manager Kudzanai Thondhlana extended his congratulatory message to winners and said they would get Design Essentials hampers courtesy of Anuva Distribution.

“Congratulations to the inaugural winners. We will keep in touch or alternatively reach me on mobile number 0771 768 408 so that we make arrangements on how you can get your hampers. Continue to lead the way in utilising social media to advance narratives and establish brands,” he said.

He said the process that led to the announcement of the winners was driven by the public who nominated and voted.

“It is therefore a testament to the relationship they (winners) are building with their audiences and the value they are creating,” he said.

Other winners were Comic Pastor (Funniest Influencer), Carl Joshua Ncube (Best Travel Influencer), Pokello Nare (Instagrammer of the Year), Khama Billiat (Best Sports Influencer), Alex Magaisa (Twimbo of the Year), Evan Mawarire (Outspoken Social Issues Influencer), Eve Kawadza (Top Facebook Live Influencer), Mandla Gumbo (Best Entertainment Influencer), Cynthia Bizure (Best Fashion and Style Influencer), Deliwe Mutandiro (Best Make Up Artist), Welsh The Stylist (Best Influential Stylist), Tadiwanashe Samudzi (Best Beauty and Hair Influencer), Dial A Drink (Best Ecommerce Vendor).

The Best Facebook Group went to Thomas Chizhanje and Friends while the Social Media Campaign of the Year is #EyesOnThePrize by Zimbabwe Sables.