Chiredzi to kill stray dogs

Chiredzi Town Council has recommended that all stray dogs in the town be shot after three children who were attacked by dogs died of rabies, while several others were treated.

BY GARIKAI MAFIRAKUREVA

According to the November 2018 Health and Housing Report compiled by the director of Housing and Community services, Emily Paradzai, a meeting held at the district administrator’s office resolved that all stray dogs be shot to contain the spread of the disease.

The deceased children reportedly sought medical intervention too late.

The district medical officer, Brian Dhlandhlara, confirmed the deaths and said the trio had died within a short period.

“One was bitten and was attended to at Chomupani Clinic, but was later transferred to Chikombedzi Hospital where she later died. Another one died after being transferred to Chiredzi General Hospital from Chipiwa Clinic, while the other was transferred from Chilonga to Chiredzi General Hospital where he succumbed to rabies,” he said.

“Several others were treated and discharged… The three (deceased) were bitten at the same time with those (successfully) treated and discharged, but for unknown reason, they sought medical help a little too late.”

Dhlandhlara said rabies has become a serious problem in the town.

“We have also engaged the district veterinary officer to help in the exercise, because this problem needs us to involve all stakeholders to achieve our goal of controlling the disease,” he said.