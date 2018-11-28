Chigumba retweet suspect removed from remand

A CHITUNGWIZA youth accused of insulting Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairperson Priscilla Chigumba by retweeting a message from a spoof account created in her name was yesterday removed from remand after the judge failed to appear in court for the third time.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Chigumba, who was on three occasions summoned to court to testify in the case of Night Tawona Shadaya, whom she reported to the police, failed to appear in court. The investigating officer told the court that he was facing difficulties in serving her.

Magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa removed Shadaya from remand, saying the State would proceed by way of summons when their case was in order.