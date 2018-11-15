Chief urges ED to relocate Mat North top brass

CHIEF Vezi Maduna Mafu of Avoca, Insiza, Matabeleland South has challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to sanction the relocation of Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs minister Richard Moyo and provincial administrator Lathiso Dlamini from Bulawayo to the provincial capital of Lupane.

BY SILAS NKALA

He bemoaned lack of development in the province, attributing it to the fact that the provincial top leadership was operating from outside the province.

Chief Maduna highlighted his concerns in a petition addressed to Mnangagwa, which was co-signed by other two Matabeleland South traditional leaders, Chief Jahana and Chief Sibansa.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs minister and the provincial administrator have been operating from Bulawayo’s Mhlahlandlela Government offices.

Although Dlamini has a house in Lupane, her offices are housed at Bulawayo government buildings.

Moyo — who was appointed Provincial Affairs minister recently — has been a resident in the province even before his appointment. However, the chief said the two senior provincial officials are still not using the Lupane offices, even though there has been some provision of the facilities.

“Continuous housing of Matabeleland North Provincial minister and provincial administrator’s offices at Mhlahlandlela Building in Bulawayo, while there is a complete office in Lupane hinders the economic development of Matabeleland North province,” Chief Maduna wrote.

“I, therefore, request that they move to provincial offices.”

Chief Maduna also raised concerns over the Joint Operation command (JOC) which he said showed that there was no one from Matabeleland, while section 18 subsection 1 emphasises the need for fair regional representation, but argued that issues to do with Matabeleland were discussed or planned without a representative from the province.

He also expressed concerns that there must be an appointment of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission to specifically handle the 1981 to 1987 Ndebele genocide (Gukurahundi).

He said the situation on the ground showed that Mnangagwa’s government had totally paid a blind eye to section 18, subsection 2 of the Constitution.

“All these points, if taken into account make it very difficult to directly engage in dialogue over the 1981 to 1987 Ndebeles massacre, as these points clearly indicate a sign of no sincerity over the past unhealed wounds,” Chief Maduna said.

“These points in this petition show a continuation of Ndebeles genocide, this time as economic genocide.”

The letter is yet to be served to the President who is expected to respond to the traditional leaders’ concerns.