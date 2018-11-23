Chapeta unveils his gospel

Central Region Soccer League chairperson Stanley Chapeta, who is seeking elevation into the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) board as a board member, has outlined his football gospel where he promises to push for the resurrection of junior leagues nationwide.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

In his election manifesto, the Kwekwe-based football administrator says his main thrust is on repositioning junior development structures.

The veteran administrator says junior structures are relevant custodians of football from which the nation can earn if properly invested.

“Our juniors are the backbone of our future national teams. It is of paramount importance that we revive our junior leagues in all provinces. In doing so, we need to partner schools in all our provinces,” Chapeta said.

“It is very important for the prosperity of the game. My hope is that we get as much support in such initiatives. We need a well-resourced junior league. We need to identify training needs and organise all ranks.

“We also have to note that clubs are overburdened with expenses.

“The cost of running a club is expensive, especially in this harsh economy and to this end I will work hard to get sponsorship for that department as a way of reducing the burden on clubs.

“We need to seriously partner schools for this drive to be successful.”

Chapeta is also under no illusions about the task of being part of the demanding Zifa board and has pleaded for support from all the game’s stakeholders.

“I am an advocate of good corporate governance. I will make sure, as an association, we remain transparent and as open as possible.

“All efforts shall be made to ensure adequate internal controls and procedures are in place and adhered to. With this, I hope all stakeholders involved will support my initiative.”

Chapeta faces challenge from Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company official Shuga Chagonda, Chamu Chiwanza Southern Region board member Brighton Malandule and veteran sports-caster Barry Manandi.