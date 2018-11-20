‘Chamisa violates MDC constitution’

INTERNAL strife within the main opposition MDC Alliance is escalating following allegations that its president Nelson Chamisa and his supporters violated sections of their own constitution in a bid to cling to power.
BY BLESSED MHLANGA
Insiders itching for an early congress, where Chamisa is likely to face a challenge for the presidency, said the recent declaration that the party will hold its congress in October is a violation of the constitution and perpetuation of dictatorship by power-hungry individuals.
“The congress of the MDC must be held in February next year. This is in line with section 9.21.1 of our constitution, anything else is a perpetuation of dictatorship and violation of the tenants of the constitution which they claim to uphold,” an official who declined identification, said.
According to the MDC constitution, following the death or resignation of the president, an election to fill the position should be held no later than 12 months.
“In the event of the death or resignation of the president, the deputy president assumes the role of acting president, pending the holding of an extraordinary congress that shall be held to elect a new president, which extraordinary congress to be held no later than a year from the death or resignation of the former president,” the MDC constitution read. Party vice-president Morgen Komichi, who is fighting from Chamisa’s corner, accused those within the party pushing for an early congress as seeking to destabilise the party.
“That view can only be propagated by CIOs (Central Intelligence Organisation operatives) and Zanu PF agents in the party, because proper members of our party respect the organs of the MDC, they respect the national executive and the national council and these made clear resolutions of what should be done. MDC members know that our congress will be held in October and will not mislead anyone,” he said.
Chamisa, who claims to have won the July 30 presidential elections is mobilising his supporters for a demonstration to oust President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Komichi said the “sideshow” was being funded to side-track Chamisa from pulling the party supporters from reclaiming victory, which they allege was stolen with the help of Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.
“Nobody is resisting congress, but it will be held when it’s supposed to be held, and we are not going to be dictated upon by CIOs who want to side-track us from reclaiming the people’s victory. Those who feel they can stand for presidency can still do that in October even after we reclaim the people’s victory,” Komichi said.
Chamisa’s ascendency to the top post in the opposition party has been mired in controversy after he was accused of snatching power from former deputy president Thokozani Khupe who claims she was the legitimate heir to the late Morgan Tsvangirai. She has since formed her own MDC-T party and lost in the July elections.
Party secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora is reportedly a dark horse for the post of presidency and previously beat Chamisa in the race for his current position four years ago. Vice-president Elias Mudzuri is also said to be in the mix for the presidency after he was outflanked by Chamisa when Tsvangirai died.
Anonymous
Comment…Advocate Pastor Nelson Chamisa is a lawyer who should understand such simple issues but he is in a fighting mood, fighting everyone and everyone whom he thinks or figures to be an enemy
Truth
Chamisa has the overwhelming support of millions of citizens, the opinions of a few legal minds here & there and few negative commentaries here and there will hardly change the true situation on the ground
Diaspora
So he should violate the MDC constitution?
donatos
Constitutionalism has a cost and ensuring that the constitution is adhered to is one such cost. Some of us understood the crisis that we were in February. To imagine that i can support this unconstitutionalism is utter madness.This is how Mugabe came to be what we knew him to be. We need man ans women who can challenge Chamisa on this. Viva constitution no to dictatorship
Nothando1
Chamisa can do as he wish because Mdc Alliance followers are stupid they dont know democracy thats why they were demonstrating against election results yet to be announced mapenzi Chamisa is right there
Nicodemus Munyanyiwa Mutsvairo
One thing I will not understand people of Zimbabwe, we are always critical to counter issues on public press, why not summon each other and discuss where you need corrections done. That publicity will be used by your enemy and increase confusion in the party.Mari yemaDiamonds ndipo painoshanda to make sure the split takes place and all objectives down the drain manje so
The beautiful ones are not yet born
Why do we brand everyone who does not agree with us Zanu Pf and CIO? This is deplorable and should not be allowed to happen. If people have concerns, address those concerns but desist from name calling and branding.
Linda Ndlovu- UZ
Chamisa is the future, he has all youths behind him, so if you want to mess around, push him out. If you doubt me revisit the way he upstaged ED, compare it with how other MPs PERFORMED. With little resources at his disposal he took the race to the wire with ED who had everything OILED #ED HAS MY VOTE using state funds. Chamisa is a charm, put Monzora or Mudzuri, all the mood will die. That will be end of MDC Alliance. Chamisa is Charm. He appeals to all youths in both Zanu pf and MDC , the country ‘s biggest if not only political parties. LOOK, the state media, and Herald are always against Chamisa and not Mudzuri or Monzora. Ane bhora ndoo anomakwa, Chamisa is charm. Vechidiki are the future for Zimbabwe. Chamisa is a youthful leader, we say let us give him Chance, he will charm Zimbabwe like how he charmed former Iconic Leader, President R G Mugabe. ZIMBABWE YOUTHS LOVE CHAMISA
Gatsi Rusere
Are you sure all the Zimbabwean youths love Chamisa ? I don’t . Don’t speak for me. At University we had populists like Chamisa , whom people praised and worshiped , and such would provide nothing tangible to promote welfare of students. They were in activism to get recognition for themselves , so that one day they can enter national politics. I am convinced that Chamisa , just wants Presidency on his CV , absolutely no vision. Just a loud mouth with no achievements in previous positions he held. No history of workmanship. And for you to justify Chamisa’s actions of tearing apart the constitution for his onwn personal gain ? Thats sad, because Robert Mugabe started tempering with Zanu PF constitution , then the country constitution started having ammendments every year. Following the constitution is equal to following the rule of law. You are telling me that those with a million fans are above the law ? Then political leaders in big countries like SA , Nigeria etc , must do whatever they like mos , since your reasoning is this flawed.
All people are saying is that Chamisa’s actions are harming the MDC as a party , he shouldnt be above the party. Cant you see MDC is deteriorating into Mugabe’s one centre of power politics?
Vision
It doesn’t make sense that the same people who celebrated ED’s unconstitutional coup followed by multiple violations of electoral laws & other provisions of the supreme constitution by ED are now the very same people who want to worry about Chamisa & the MDC constitution. It’s pure hyprocisy & insanity
Mark Mudzi
One basic fundamental characteristic of democractic practices is to observe the law (constitution). for the MDC to violate its own constitution is obstinate to what it claims to represent.
Maphozho Saruchera
Movement for UNDEMOCRATIC change! i have always pointed that Chamisa is a dictator – there is the V11. And stooges like Komichi blame CIO for chamisa’s undemocratic behavior – really?
Paidamoyo Mutsvairo
Chamisa is a dictator, honestly how can one NOT abide by the party constitution??? just because he wants holding on power.. vakaraira mari yemadonor havachada kubvapo!
Paidamoyo Mutsvairo
A real leader will not violate party constitution to please himself
jasper hloka
The long and short of the idea behind kuramba early congress is that Chamisa is running scared. there is too much contestation at his party zvekuti he knows he cannot control the outcome of that congress. He knows what needs to be done, but cannot because the odds are against him.
JUDZA
this young man truely speaking is a dictator.youths can sing and dance for him but this little amin is dangerous if given power.he imposed candidates.he makes mps and councillors pay for his welfare,he wants to remove true members of the party and replace them with g40 members.this young man is worse than mugabe .if he is porpular as he claims let the people regularise his presidency through congress.komichi,chibaya,and kureva stop misleading the people.this time people will not allow you to do so.
Betty Gatsi
Chamisa is a pathetic dictator in the making.
Paidamoyo Mutsvairo
This is poor leader, violating the party constitution just to please yourself and to remain in power,, Chamisa akaraira mari yemadonor haachada nayo…
Tatenda Gono
Clearly not the first time. Chamisa will cheat his supporters and violate party Constitution to achieve personal agendas. just to hold onto power
Letty Mabhena
Nelson Chamisa is one kind of dictator in making. Remember he used violence to ascend to the top post in the MDC. Last weekend he jokingly threatened his challengers at the Chinhoyi rally.
A leader who doesnt follow his party constitution is a dictator in the making.
Predator
anebhora ndiye anomakwa,tsvee zvekutonga nekugadzirisa nyika sevanhu vakahwina.we know you are having sleepless night.ZANU pf has totally failed.
Elijah Chihota
Chamisa as a lawyer he should learn to stick to the dictates of the party constitution. Given that he took over in February 2018 and holding office for one year he should then relinquish power by going to congress where fresh elections will be held.He has failed on an aspect of democracy as he is flouting every rule in the party constitution including imposition of candidates ahead of the 2918 elections.
Anonymous
Predator if you are saying all those comments are coming from Zanu PF then it means ndivo vane yese iyo MDC iri kurambidzwa here ku commenter Chamisa anotyei kuenda ku congress ndo zvavakapesanirana na Khuphe zvaanozviti ndiye ane chaunga face the reality at congress
ABC
Very funny, all the negative comments against Chamisa here were written by one person hahahaha. Even Farai J Nhire the zanupf ‘wife’ has nothing to say about this
JUDZA
all true members of the party are encouraged to reclaim their party from a dictator.he must go now.get ready we are coming their at the hq
Janana Bikaz Bikaldo madhogodhogo
People may bark and bark until donkeys have horns,but that will not change anything.You are busy accusing Chamisa of dictatorship instead of holding Mnangagwa to account for the dreadful situation that our economy is in.Mnangagwa did not become a president through a popular vote from his party but through guns and tanks and you do not see any violation of the constitution of zanu pf.Does it say there has to be a coup for one to become president?.Chamisa has the popular support from the ordinary card carrying member in the party and it is the gold diggers and in the party who are prepared to be paid looted state funds from zanu pf to cause mayhem and confusion.They call for an early congress so that they create arguments that will divert attention from the real issue of claiming the people’s victory,but the young man will not loose focus.He will keep his eyes on the ball.Even when the late iconic leader Morgan Richard Tsvangirai was still at the helm of the party, people like that were there and some even went to the extent of forming their own parties but thank God they saw reason at the end. The stubborn fact is that, love him or hate the young man has got support from all ordinary members of the party and you cannot take that away from him.Dictatorship is zanu pf’s middle name.Ramba wakatsika ipapo mfana wami kusvika vati baba nemuridzo.Usanyeperwe.
Janana Bikaz Bikaldo madhogodhogo
People may bark and bark until donkeys have horns,but that will not change anything.You are busy accusing Chamisa of dictatorship instead of holding Mnangagwa to account for the dreadful situation that our economy is in.Mnangagwa did not become a president through a popular vote from his party but through guns and tanks and you do not see any violation of the constitution of zanu pf.Does it say there has to be a coup for one to become president?.Chamisa has the popular support from the ordinary card carrying member in the party and it is the gold diggers and in the party who are prepared to be paid looted state funds from zanu pf to cause mayhem and confusion.They call for an early congress so that they create arguments that will divert attention from the real issue of claiming the people’s victory,but the young man will not loose focus.He will keep his eyes on the ball.Even when the late iconic leader Morgan Richard Tsvangirai was still at the helm of the party, people like that were there and some even went to the extent of forming their own parties but thank God they saw reason at the end. The stubborn fact is that, love him or hate the young man has got support from all ordinary members of the party and you cannot take that away from him.Dictatorship is zanu pf’s middle name.Ramba wakatsika ipapo mfana wami kusvika vati baba nemuridzo.Usanyeperwe.It is as clear as daylight that all negative comments on this platform are from zanunoids because real MDC members know how to channel their grievances.They dont wash their dirty linen in public if at all there is any.Handei tione!
sharp
they speak the same language, it’s a fight to death , never mind the constitution. Is popularity democracy?
Sean Madzimure.
Vanhu veduwee ngatiregedzei kuisa mumwe Mugabe muno munyika, ini ndiri opposition through and through but hatidi kuti tiisezve mumwe mudzwinyiriri. Chamisa ngaapiwe nyembe dzakachena nevanhu vanomutsigira kwete zvekutora nechisimba zvaakaita pakafa Mr. Tsvangirai.
Mpatsi
Comment…Maiweeee, manje so!! 1) Very true we need to focus on ED and push to ensure growth, development and prosperity become a reality.However, this does not mean we should then turn a blind eye on the transgressions and excesses in the MDC. The fact that the ZPF is messing doesn’t give those in the MDC the right to mess also. What’s bad, is just that bad. 2) One who is popular should just let the Party go for the elective congress in Feb 2019 and let the results speak.Period. We should never ever ever again make the grave mistake of propping up monsters. Sycophancy should just stop, adhere to the constitution!! 3) Those who have voiced their concerns are now CIO operatives. All along they were not and only become that when they raise their concerns and want these addressed.HOGWASH, archaic politics VP!