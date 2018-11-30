Chamisa takes fight to AU, Sadc

OPPOSITION leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday said he would escalate his fight against President Emmerson Mnangagwa by filing a petition with the Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) and the African Union (AU), to intervene and help set up a government of national unity, which he said would rescue the country from economic and political crises.
BY OBEY MANAYITI
Addressing thousands of people who marched in Harare’s central business district (CBD) yesterday, protesting against Mnangagwa’s leadership, who his party regards as “illegitimate”, Chamisa said he would soon be meeting the Sadc chair, Namibian President Hage Geingob, over the Zimbabwe situation.
Chamisa and the top leadership of his MDC party led thousands of people in a peaceful demonstration in Harare’s CBD. A sea of party supporters demanded that Mnangagwa dialogues with their leader to solve the deepening crisis.
“We have taken this petition to Sadc because that is our regional body. I am going to meet the President of Namibia very soon to officially articulate and explain the nuts and bolts, the ins and outs of this important document,” Chamisa said, amid cheers from supporters.
“We have also taken this document to the AU chairman [Rwandan President Paul] Kagame.”
Chamisa said they would not rest their case until Mnangagwa agrees to dialogue.
“We, therefore, note the following — That those occupying the high offices are not there through the democratic process of a free, fair and credible election, having imposed themselves into leadership through the 30th of July disputed election, whose results are untraceable, unverifiable and unreliable,” read the petition that was also copied to Parliament.
He said they regard Parliament as legitimate, despite his party challenging 28 constituencies at the courts, adding that the situation was different with the President whose electoral victory he said was hugely disputed.
“That key and credible observer missions condemned the election, highlighting that the process fell short of minimum standards. In particular, the Independent EU Observer Mission, [International Republican Institute and the National Democratic Institute] IRI &NDI report and the Common Wealth observer mission report.
“That a crisis of legitimacy emanating from events of November 2017 was, therefore, not cured and now forms the core of the Zimbabwean crisis.
“That the economy has become the immediate casualty of the crisis of legitimacy and no tangible solution has been proffered in this respect.”
Among the challenges Zimbabwe is facing, the petition said price distortions caused by bond notes, shortages of basic commodities, including fuel and cooking oil, negative economic growth in more than two successive quarters since 2012, removal of the 2% tax on electronic money transfers, run-away inflation, ever-ballooning budget deficit, unsustainable debt levels, corruption, nepotism and State capture.
He said people’s general living standards have deteriorated under Mnangagwa as compared to the time of former leader Robert Mugabe who was removed through military intervention last year.
“Under Zanu PF, the social contract has irretrievably broken down. The people of Zimbabwe view the Zanu PF government as an enemy beyond reconciliation,” the petition read.
Chamisa demanded that civil servants be paid in United States dollars.
Among other demands, Chamisa said they want an immediate return to legitimacy and resolution of the crisis of legitimacy through arbitration and immediate national dialogue among all key stakeholders. Also pertinent for discussion were electoral and legal reforms, harmonisation of Zimbabwe’s laws to the new Constitution, media reforms, devolution and the creation of institutional democracy while also addressing State capture.
Chamisa said they want demonetisation of the bond note, securing the existing Real Time Gross Settlement balances in people’s banks, strengthening the multiple-currency regime in the short-term, joining the Rand Monetary Union and abolishing the quasi-fiscal activities of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.
On the national transitional authority, Chamisa said: “Once there is agreement on the above, parties should define a mechanism to implement the agreed programme with defined timelines, expected outcomes and goals.
“We demand and propose the setting up of a national transitional authority as the country undertakes the agreed reforms.”
The MDC leader said his party does not survive on bloodshed and violence was not a part of their mandate.
He urged security services to stay away from politics. He said police were professional, but remain poisoned by politicians. Chamisa promised to keep both police and army in their jobs once in power.
“When I get in, my job is not to remove the soldiers and the police that are already there. I will work with them.”
Vendors and the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions gave solidarity messages and said they did not recognise Mnangagwa as a legitimate leader.
MDC youth leader Happyson Chidziva said they would continue with demonstrations and streets would be their second home. He applauded marchers for maintaining peace.
Anonymous
Comment…noone wants to die for MDC-A hence the deafening silence from its supporters. The govt unleash the army in the CBD if ED thinks its in national interest to do so but in Zimbabwe, soldiers are equiped with live ammunitions and not rubber bullets.
mukovhe wa tshilidzi
instead of building branches in rural areas the fool is busy courting geingob anovhota muzim here? apa ndoo waste ye mdc. tsvangirayi should be turning in his grave.
Pakaipa
“When I get in, my job is not to remove the soldiers and the police that are already there. I will work with them.” Is this dreaming or what, is this campaigning for 2023 or what. someone enlighten me please.
Watseni
Mr/Ms/Miss/Mrs Reporter, is it not good we put the the tax on electronic money transfers verbatim for us who are not so learned (who are functionally illiterate) e.g call it the 0.02c per dollar (two cents per dollar tax)
tendai chaminuka
The same failed procedure used by Tsvangirai to challenge Bob.Political maturity is what is needed.If you failed politically to beat Mnangagwa with all his flaws what makes you think you can fix the economy.Make this a movement Cde Jecha and the results will show themselves.Kunana SADC ne AU kure the real support is muno.Lenin should be turning in his grave kuti how can an opposition fail to win people’s hearts with such economic conditions existing
Dzingi
No need to waste time appealing to all those bodies. Hapana chino buda. ED said his door is open a long time ago wani.
Socrates
Kkkkkkkkk only a paltry crowd attended the the so called ‘Unstoppable march’. The majority of the people were minding their own business. The megalomaniac and power hungry boy was offered an opportunity to join in the rebuilding of Zimbabwe but he snubbed the idea. Now he is realising that time is no longer on his side. All he needs to do is not presenting demands through the media, he needs to swallow his pride , accept defeat and approach the president.
If he is really serious, he needs to start with the transitional government must start in his party. There is chaos and illegitimacy in his leadership in MDC. Why not, for starters start effecting transitional leadership. Since Tsvangira’s death there are still unresolved power struggles and political elbowing of each other. Shame! The young man must effect transitional leadership within his party and if it works then he sells the idea to the ruling party. EFFECT TRANSITIONAL LEADERSHIP IN MDC FIRST TO RESOLVE YOUR LEGITIMACY BEFORE RAISING IT TO HIGHER LEVELS, BOY!!!!
Elijah Chihota
Chamisa is rushing to rope in the AU and SADC without exhausting internal channels. President Mnangagwa said his door is open for Chamisa, but the latter chose to snub the President.I think as Zimbabweans lets exhaust internal channels before engaging regional and continental bodies.
BHIBHO
This Wamba guy is all mixed up. He is detached from political reality. It looks he is losing more and more supporters going by the less than 3000 people who demonstrated yesterday.