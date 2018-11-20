Chamisa arrest to turn Zim into war zone

MDC Alliance Youth Assembly leader Happymore Chidziva says President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government will be making the ‘biggest mistake’ by arresting party leader Nelson Chamisa over post-election violence in which the army allegedly shot and killed six people.

BY BRENNA MATENDERE

Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga told the commission of inquiry into the August 1 shootings on Tuesday last week that Chamisa was responsible for fanning the violence. Matanga added that police planned to arrest Chamisa ‘soon’ because “the evidence is there, the documents are there….he will be arrested”.

Military officials who testified before the commission, which is chaired by former South African President, Kgalema Motlanthe, sought to lay the blame for the shootings on the MDC Alliance.

“We hear that some State security officers are planning to arrest Chamisa. That is the biggest mistake they can ever make. Let me just warn the people with such a plan. The Constitution allows us to demonstrate against any wrong doing. Accordingly, we will exercise that right to ensure that we shut down Zimbabwe with peaceful protests in all the parts of the country,” Chidziva said while addressing hundreds of youths at MDC party offices in Gweru, over the weekend.

He said the Mnangagwa administration has treated Chamisa unfairly since the July 30 elections, and the party’s youths were ready to defend their leader against further harassment.

“President Mnangagwa stole the election from Chamisa. After that, his State security agents lately have been trailing him with an aim to abduct.

“Then after that they say they now want to arrest him. No, that will not be allowed to happen. If they arrest Chamisa, he will not walk three steps handcuffed before the country is plunged into unrest,” he said.

The youth leader also announced that his membership has begun mobilising in preparation for protests against Mnangagwa’s ‘illegitimacy and mismanagement of the economy.’

“This year, there will be no Christmas. The Constitution allows us to have streets as our second home. That is where we will stay soon, protesting against Mnangagwa. This is now time to show our anger against this regime through peaceful demonstrations. Now is the time,” Chidziva said.