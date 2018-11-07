Chafa on Cloud Nine

FC PLATINUM midfield enforcer Devon Chafa is delighted to have scored the solitary goal that helped the Zvishavane side clinch the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title at the weekend.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

The former Dynamos and Caps United player, who came in as a second-half substitute, scored the clincher as the champions beat rivals Shabanie Mine 1-0 at Maglas Stadium on Sunday to lift the title with two matches to spare.

A draw would have been enough to secure the championship for FC Platinum, but they didn’t leave it to chance, with the midfielder striking with just 14 minutes remaining in the match.

“Everyone is delighted. We needed a goal and I got it, so everybody is happy,” Chafa told NewsDay Sport.

“I’m very happy to have scored my first goal for the team at such a stage. The team needed it so that we can win the title in style.”

Chafa, who joined the team in midseason, has won titles with three different clubs.

He was part of the Dynamos squad that won four consecutive titles, before lifting the title again with Caps United in 2016.

“It was good celebrating this goal. I have won titles with different teams before, but what makes this one memorable is the fact that I scored that one special goal that gained us the ultimate prize,” Chafa said.

“I have been here for half of the season and I am grateful to the coaches for bestowing their faith in me and the rest of the team.”

FC Platinum are set to take part in the rescheduled Confederations of African Football Champions League slated for early December and Chafa is looking to use his experience to help the ambitious outfit excel against the continent’s big boys.

Chafa has featured in the Champions League before with Dynamos, but his memorable campaign in the African Safari came when he was with Caps United last season, where they reached the group stage.

“I am looking forward to the next challenge with high hopes that my contribution will make the team win games. Only teamwork will see us through this process because everyone is looking forward to improve on the last champions’ league performance,” he said.

“Morale is high in the camp and that desire to win is driving the team. Now, two games remain in the league, we hope to win them and end this season on a high note.”

Chafa joined the Zvishavane side during the mid-season break following an unsuccessful stint at Buildcon in the Zambian League.

The experienced 27-year-old made 12 appearances for the platinum miners since his arrival, but it is in the Caf Champions League that he is expected to make a huge contribution for the team.