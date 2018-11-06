Catholic varsity queen crowned

A FIRST year business management and information technology student, Sakhile Meda, was on Saturday night crowned Miss Catholic University of Zimbabwe (CUZ) 2018 after shrugging off stiff competition from 12 other contestants at a beauty pageant held at the institution’s Jerusalem Arena.

BY BELINDAH MANDIZHA

Meda walked away with a modelling contract from Top Model Agency, a Black Opal cosmetics hamper and a two-month training contract with Pageant Guru.

The beauty queen said she was excited by her double victory after scooping the main title and clinching the Miss Popularity accolade.

“It feels great, and I am still trying to get my head around it. I am grateful for all the support I got from the audience,” she said.

“Being Miss CUZ means that I have a bigger platform and opportunity to learn while using the modelling contract. I have never done something of this level before, so I am going to enjoy the ride and also work hard.”

Tatenda Chimwendo and Ruvimbo Gwanzura were judged first and second princess respectively and sashayed away with hampers from Black Opal and a month’s training session with Pageant Guru.

All the models, dressed by Fran’s Closet and with their make-up done by Black Opal, looked stunning as they cat-walked on the ramp.

Chenna Nenni brand owner and singer Ngoni Motsi — who was part of the judging panel which also included Fisher Jordan, Hilary Indi, Karin Evans Davidson and Miss University of Zimbabwe Zandile Sithole — said the competition was fair although the models needed more time to polish up their act.

“Most of the ladies were very competitive. Unfortunately, they needed more time to master their walk as there were more runway walks than pageant walks, and some of their outfits were ill-fitting. This is quite common when the clothes are sponsored, but there was need for a bootcamp where someone could have concentrated on their grooming as models,” he said.

The event had a mixed bag of entertainment with many upcoming artistes which included University of Zimbabwe songbird Cleo, CUZ’s King Avery and Angolan acoustic singer Dimingos “Menez” Calunge.

Fellow students came out in their numbers to watch the event, which was sponsored and supported by Alpha Media Holdings’ Heart and Soul Radio, Pepsi, Fran’s Closet,Yardsc and Black Opal.