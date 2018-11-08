Cal_Vin plots Winky D collabo

RAPPER Cal_Vin is making overtures towards Zimdancehall chanter Winky D after the remix of the latter’s latest offering — Paper Bag — broke the internet yesterday, with fans giving it thumbs up.

BY SINDISO DUBE

Although Winky D’s video of the new track has been highly rated compared to his previous efforts — particularly on Ngirozi — some music watchers felt the experimental effort on the song has not been good enough as the chanter was trying a form of hip-hop for which he was found completely out of depth.

Some fans then suggested a collaboration with a hip-hop artiste to come up with a fusion of two styles.

Cal_Vin told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that he decided to do the remix after fans had suggested it.

“There was so much talk on social media about how the song would sound if (fellow rapper) Takura and I were to be featured on its remix, so out of curiosity, I thought of doing my own version to see how it would sound,” he said.

The rapper said although he has been frantically trying to get hold of Winky D, but to no avail, his version of the song attracted the Gaffa and he even shared it on social media.

“It’s something that happened so fast on social media yesterday (Tuesday), so I have been trying to talk to Winky D’s camp, but his manager is not reachable. I understand they are out of the country. But I will talk to them and try to work out something,” he said.

Cal_Vin said when he sent his version of the song on various WhatsApp groups and Instagram, it went viral.

“Later, I saw that Winky D had posted my version on his Instagram story, meaning he saw and listened to my remix,” he said.

“If he approves, I will be happy and I know it will change my career, which is something that I think is expected of me now. I should be doing collaborations with big guys such as Winky D and Jah Prayzah.”

Winky D’s manager, Jonathan Banda, was not reachable yesterday.

Meanwhile, Cal_Vin released his eighth album titled Nhliziyo on Tuesday.

