Book on ’miracle child’ set for launch

A book that chronicles the miraculous survival of a five-year-old girl who fell from the sixth floor of Trafalgar Court in Harare on October 9, 2015 is set to be launched at Harare City Library tomorrow.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

The Miraculous Story of Tayambutswa was co-authored by the girl’s mother, Chipo Mutongi, and NewsDay columnist Leanmore Zuze, with the foreword provided by leading academic James Kurasha.

Zuze said five-year-old Tayambutswa Mufudza’s story bordered on the supernatural because the physiotherapists who attended to her did not believe she would survive.

“There was little reason to believe that she could survive. Doctors even wrote that if she survived, she would be ‘a cabbage’. That’s exactly what they said. She actually survived, miraculously,” he said.

“Right now, she can even jump just like any other child. That’s one of the things that had been ruled out by the doctors.”

Zuze said the book documents the circumstances surrounding Tayambutswa’s fall and the premonitions the mother had before the incident.

He said the book was written in a conversational tone for coherence’s sake, as it was written from the mother’s perspective.

“To give the book coherence and make it appear like the mother was recounting the story, I wrote it from the perspective of the mother. We co-authored it. We used a conversational tone to make the book more readable and easy to follow. There are some people who were even quoted inside,” he said.

Mutongi said she never lost faith in God even though doctors had expressed doubt that her child, if she survived, would live a normal life.

“It was a work of faith. When the medical fraternity had lost faith, I kept believing that my daughter would be alright. She is doing well, you can even talk to her,” she said.