Beitbridge woman dies in freak accident

A WOMAN died on the spot while a man was seriously injured when a small sand-laden old truck ploughed into hitch-hikers in a freak accident at Beitbridge on Thursday.

By Rex Mphisa

The injured man was rushed to Beitbridge Hospital, while the body of the woman, returning from a shopping trip in South Africa, was trapped under the truck.

Eyewitnesses said the truck just swerved off the road and crashed into the hitch-hikers, whose groceries were also crashed by the truck which went on to hit three other cars.

Two women, who were travelling with the deceased, escaped after leaving her in guard of goods, while they sought food at a roadside take away shop.

“We left her just now, we were with her and left to buy food,” wailed one of the women, too emotional for any conversation.

A huge emotion-charged crowd, with some women crying, gathered at the scene just a few hundred metres from Beitbridge Police Station at the banned hiking spot where municipal police have daily running battles with pirate taxis.

Police arrived at the scene and helped remove the body of the woman in her 30s from under the truck.