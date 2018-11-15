Beauty queen back from global showcase

MISS Zimbabwe International Tania Tatenda Aaron has returned home from Tokyo, Japan, where she participated in the Miss International Beauty Pageant. She nearly made it to the top 15 but lost narrowly to the South African representative after going head to head for the 15th spot.

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

In a statement yesterday, Miss Zimbabwe International country director, Patience Lusengo, said the global competition’s finals attracted 73 models from different countries across the world.

“The experience saw her (Tania) network at the International Women Entrepreneur’s Forum where she was given the platform to speak on the challenges faced by women in Zimbabwe and supporting the disabled when she visited the Paralympians,” she said.

“From over 70 young women, there had to be a cut to top 15 which led to a rare occasion that saw Miss South Africa international and Tania Aaron competing head-to-head for the number 15 spot.”

Lusengo said Aaron drew priceless lessons from her spectacular experiences, particularly what powerful women could achieve it they dedicate their minds to something.

“Zimbabwe is looking forward to seeing the dedication and persistence Tania will carry throughout her journey as a young woman,” she said.

She said the pageant was aimed at inspiring big dreams and creating a better future for Zimbabwean girls, endeavouring to elicit and crown a young Zimbabwean woman with beauty, intelligence and purpose.