Ammara, Mr Eazi get new date

THE music show featuring local songbird Ammara Brown and Nigerian star Mr Eazi, which had to be temporarily shelved following the cholera outbreak that hit parts of the country last month, has now been rescheduled for November 30 at Glamis Arena in Harare.

The concert — dubbed Ammartia Ignite — was initially scheduled for September 28 at the Harare International Conference Centre.

Mr Eazi, born Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, and Ammara are set to rekindle their studio romance after the former featured on the songstress’ track, Svoto — a love song with an energetic vibe and a traditional African sound infused with sungura rhythm.

A member of the team organising the concert, Blessing Mbinga, told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that they have added some new faces to the initial line-up of musicians set to grace the stage as supporting acts.

“We are bringing an early festive celebration to the local music lovers with the Ammartia Ignite concert to be headlined by Nigerian music star Mr Eazi alongside our own top artiste Ammara Brown and other several acts,” he said.

Mbinga said advance tickets for the concert were available on Webtickets at $15, but will shoot up to $25 on the day of the show, while those who want to be in the VIP arena will have to part with $75.

Dancehall singers Winky D and Jah Signal, Nutty O, Judgment yard Chengeto Brown have joined ExQ, Takura and songstress Tammy Moyo and wheel spinners DJ Iroq and DJ Selecta Base who were part of the initial line-up.