AMH scribes scoop environmental awards

Two Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) journalists, Tapiwa Zivira and Jairos Saunyama, yesterday scooped two gongs at the Environmental Awards jointly sponsored by the Rainbow Tourism Group, Nyaradzo Group and Environment Africa.

By STAFF REPORTER

Zivira was named the Best Sustainable Forest Management journalist, while Saunyama was awarded for the Best Climate Change coverage at the awards aimed at enhancing reporting on various environmental issues.

AMH is the biggest private media organisation in the country and publishes its flagship and the country’s premier daily paper, NewsDay, as well as The Standard and Zimbabwe Independent.

NewsDay Editor Wisdom Mdzungairi said the awards were a recognition of the newspaper’s outstanding reportage.

“This is why NewsDay is the most read newspaper in the country because our reporters put in extra effort which is recognised by these awards,” he said.

Former AMH managing director and now managing consultant at OXYGN Public Relations company, Vincent Kahiya, who was the guest of honour at the event, said the media was a critical forum of raising awareness on sustainable forest management.

“The media is also a good platform for debate and information sharing within and outside our borders,” he said.

“The training of journalists to broaden their understanding of environmental issues is needed urgently so that their stories find space on the front pages as opposed to the periphery.”