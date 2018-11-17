‘60% of world population in informal sector’

An Algerian researcher and International Labour Organisation (ILO) official, Phillipe Marcadent has said governments can no longer afford to ignore the informal sector as it was now the biggest contributor to the economy in many countries.

By Michael Mdladla Ndiweni in Turin, Italy

Speaking at the ongoing ILO training course on transition from informal economy to formal economy in Turin, Italy, Marcadent said 60% of the population in the world was now in the informal economy.

“Women have worst conditions in the informal economy and need special attention. We cannot globalise the informal economy because there are wide and different scenarios,” he said.

Another expert and ILO head of informal economy unit, Frederic Lapeyre said people should have decent work and deal with structural transformation.

The training, which is being attended by over 100 representatives from all over the world, is anchored on ILO recommendation 204.

The recommendation seeks to facilitate the transition of workers and economic units from the informal to the formal economy, while respecting workers’ fundamental rights, ensuring opportunities for income security, livelihoods and entrepreneurship among other issues.

The course equips participants with knowledge on the transition from the informal to the formal economy as well as to engage in constructive dialogue and debate on the future of informality.