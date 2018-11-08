47 killed in horror crash

At least 47 people were killed after two buses collided near the Rusape tollgate, police said last night.

By staff reporter

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, told NewsDay that the accident involved Smart Express and Bolt Cutter buses and occurred at the 156km peg.

“I can confirm that so far 47 are dead and police are still attending to the scene,” Nyathi said.

Of the 47, two were children.