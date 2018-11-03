3 bus company employees in court over diesel theft

THREE Mutare men have landed themselves in trouble after they allegedly siphoned fuel from earthmoving equipment belonging to their employer, Tenda Transport.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Obvious Nyakuwanikwa (24), Job Chinyowa (38) and Lovemore Chironga (28) pleaded guilty to the charges before Mutare magistrate Lazurus Murendo yesterday, who is now expected to sentence them tomorrow.

The State told the court that on November 21, 2018, the three knocked off from work around 4pm leaving their equipment at Destiny of Africa Network link road site, but returned later with three 20-litre plastic containers to drain fuel from an earthmover. The company also runs a fleet of buses.

They were allegedly intercepted by one Enos Mbirisiyo, who reported the matter. The three fled from the site, but were arrested the following day.