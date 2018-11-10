10ngah is preparing for its biggest ever Black Friday sale

10ngah is preparing to offer what it believes will be its biggest ever Black Friday sale, with more deals

available than in previous years over a 8-day period.

This year, the 10ngah’s online Black Friday Deals Store will be open from the earlier and will feature

Email Deals, Hourly Deals, and the first ever “App Exclusive Deals of the day”.

With the Zimbabwean consumer in trouble and prices skyrocking every day, 10ngah hopes the Black

Friday Sale event, which will run from November 19 to 26, will help alleviate some of the pain consumers

have experienced in Zimbabwe and bring a little Joy to Holiday shoppers. 10ngah first brought Black

Friday a few years ago, replicating a event which is now a standard feature around the globe in terms of

shopping.

“Our users of our customers are starting to think about Christmas, shopping for their family and friends

and we’re excited that this year we will offer greater deals when shoppers need them most” 10ngah

Marketing Manager Ken Hood said.

“This year 10ngah will introduce a new set of tools like their all new updated Android and Apple Apps

which will help customers find deals easier. In addition customers who download the Apps will have

exclusive APP only deals, which will be featured directly through the Apps only”.

10ngah hope customers will enjoy the new App, which use a combination of Artificial Intellegence and

data we have gathered over the news to create a seamless shopping experience. “Doing online

shopping in Zimbabwe has been tough, so we tailored the Apps to help our users track their orders more

efficiently and understand that the service is online not a traditional shopping environment”.

Technology will allow shoppers to see selected products virtually in their own home before they decide to

buy and for Zimbabwe thats a plus. The age of simply buying without comparing prices will soon come to

a end with online shopping.

10ngah will announce most deals before Nov 19th though social media, but 10ngah has urged

customers to download the 10ngah Apps to view App only deals.

