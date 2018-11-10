10 Congolese illegal immigrants arrested

POLICE recently arrested 10 Congolese who entered the country through an undesignated point claiming to be seeking asylum.

BY TINASHE MUNGAZI

The Congolese, who included four women and two children, were intercepted at a police roadblock on their way to Bulawayo after sneaking into the country through an undesignated point along the Zambezi River last week.

They appeared before Hwange provincial magistrate, Livard Philemon charged with violating immigration laws. He fined them $50 each or one month imprisonment while awaiting deportation.

Irene Kabange, Sandra Kabange, Josline Kabange, Cedou Kayav Roy, John Mikombe, Priscon Kanhenga, Banza Kidiata, Lubala Kandolo, Shounkraine Mbikayi and Pregavi Banza claimed that they were on their way to Tongogara Refugee Camp seeking asylum.

The court heard that on October 17, 2018 at around 5pm, police received a tip off that a Mercedes Benz sprinter had left Victoria Falls carrying the Congolese nationals.

Acting on the information, police managed to intercept the vehicle at the 334km peg along the Bulawayo-Vic-Falls Road.

Upon searching the vehicle they found 10 Congolese nationals on board. After failing to produce travelling documents, they were arrested and taken to Hwange police.

Jamesina Erica Makanza appeared for the State.