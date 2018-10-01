Zimta launches housing project in Karoi

THE Zimbabwe Teachers’ Association (Zimta) has launched a housing project in Karoi amid calls for collective responsibility in provision of decent workers’ accommodation by government and other stakeholders.

BY NHAU MANGIRAZI

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of 150 residential stands at Karoi Zimta Park on Saturday, Zimta president Richard Gundane said provision of decent accommodation drives away social vices.

“Decent accommodation can cast away societal vices where families are overcrowded and it affects family values. We want to keep these values as families, communities and nation at large.

“It is my hope that those who are getting stands will build homes that are meant for a better nation,” he said.

Mashonaland West provincial education director Gabriel Mhumha said it was government’s responsibility to provide housing for civil servants.

“Unfortunately, government cannot deliver houses to all professionals, including teachers due to limited resources. We must rise to the occasion through this national housing scheme.”

Hurungwe district Zimta chairperson Milka Manyanda said the project had been embraced by the national leadership and has a national impact.

Karoi Town Council chairperson Abel Matsika said they would rope in investors to develop the town.