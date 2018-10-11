Zanu PF bars renegade Chiredzi councillors

ZANU PF Chiredzi town councillors have been barred from carrying out party business for two weeks pending disciplinary action on allegations of working with “party renegades” and voting for MDC Alliance councillor Gibson Hwende as council chairperson.

BY GARIKAI MAFIRAKUREVA

The councillors are Blessing Mazinyani, Liberty Macharaga, Josphat Nzombe and Obert Ngwenya.

In a letter dated October 2, 2018 and signed by Masvingo provincial disciplinary committee chairperson Ailess Baloyi seen by Southern Eye, the councillors were accused of disrespecting provincial leadership.

“The Zanu PF Masvingo disciplinary committee met on October 2, 2018 and resolved to issue you with the prohibitive order … The prohibition order has been issued on you for the following charges — Charge 1: In terms of Chapter 1 Article 3 Section 21 Subsection (1), (2), (3), (4) and (5) of the Zanu PF party constitution in that you failed to perform your duties required of a member.

“Contrary to this article, you are disrespecting the provincial leadership and the party at large by working in cahoots with members of the opposition MDC Alliance and some of our party renegades, culminating in bringing the party into disrepute and ridicule.

“Charge 2: In terms of Article 28, Section 262 (b) and (c) on general provisions of the party constitution, you failed to obey a lawful order as required of a member. You are, in this case, charged with gross misconduct and disloyalty.

“The prohibition order means that you shall cease acting in any capacity or represent or hold office within the party, until the provincial disciplinary committee has made a determination.

“You are, therefore, directed to remain in prohibition for fourteen (14) days from today October 4, 2018. The disciplinary committee of the province shall hear charges in terms of the constitution at Masvingo provincial offices on October 12, 2018 at 1000 hours.

In parliamentary elections, Zanu PF won four constituencies in Chiredzi, MDC, three, while one was won by an independent candidate.

Hwende landed the chairmanship post after garnering five votes against Mazinyani, who got three.

Independent councillor Ropafadzo Makumire beat Macharaga by the same margin to land the vice-chair post.