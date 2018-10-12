Suspected Zanu PF activist torch NewsDay, Zimbabwe Independent copies

A group of suspected Zanu PF activists on Friday morning went on a rampage in Harare city centre, confiscating and burning copies of Alpha Media Holdings publication, NewsDay and The Zimbabwe Independent, claiming their actions were in protest against the recent increase in the cover prices of the newspapers.

The activists, who claimed to have been sent by a named senior politician, also accused NewsDay of writing unfavourable stories about Zanu PF.

AMH staff and members of the public managed to effect citizens’ arrest and handed over the suspects to police.

AMH on Wednesday reviewed the cover prices of its three leading newspapers, NewsDay, The Zimbabwe Independent and The Standard in response to the increase in prices of newsprint and ink and other costs in the past months.

AMH Chairman, Trevor Ncube, has since tweeted about the incident.

THUGS BURN NEWSPAPERS 1. Approx 8:30 am today group of youngmen transported in 2 cars attacked @NewsDayZimbabwe and @Zimindependent vendors and burnt newspapers. This was well organised operation. The culprits are at Harare Central police station @daddyhope @ZimMediaReview

👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/1V7gd3b9cm — Trevor Ncube (@TrevorNcube) October 12, 2018

