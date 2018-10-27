Woman jailed for scalding lover with cooking oil

A 28-year-old woman from Athlone suburb in Gweru was on Thursday jailed for an effective two and half years for scalding her lover with cooking oil and hot water after he had received a phone call from his ex-wife.

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

Tendai Wasara appeared before Gweru regional magistrate, Pathekile Msipa facing one count of attempted murder.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge, but was convicted after trial and sentenced to three years in prison.

Msipa, however, suspended six months of the term on condition of good behaviour. The court heard that on February 13, at around 6pm, Wasara visited her boyfriend, Cedrick Govere, at his workplace where he found him communicating with his ex-wife over the phone. Wasara confronted Govere on why he was talking to his former wife and a dispute arose between the two.

The following morning, Wasara asked Govere to remove his clothes, saying she wanted to wash them before confronting him over why he kept communicating with his ex-wife when she (Wasara) was looking after him and paying for the maintenance of his children.

Unhappy with Govere’s response, Wasara left the bedroom briefly and returned with a pot of boiling water and cooking oil, which she poured on her lover.

Govere was rushed to Gweru Provincial Hospital where he was admitted, but refused to disclose to hospital staff the circumstances of his injuries, telling them that he had accidentally burnt himself with the cooking oil he had used to fry chips at home.

On February 24, Govere’s friend, however, went to report the matter to the police, leading to Wasara’s arrest.