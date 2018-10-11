UZ in total shutdown amid security fears on graduation day

The University of Zimbabwe (UZ) yesterday conferred President Emmerson Mnangagwa with an honorary Doctor of Laws degrees during the 2018 graduation ceremony amid tight security as speculation was rife that students wanted to embarrass him.

BY VANESSA GONYE

Mnangagwa was also installed Chancellor at his inaugural graduation ceremony at the university.

The Zanu PF leader urged the university council, senate, and staff to spur the institution to deliver education in line with global standards, national vision and aspirations.

“The African intelligencia in pre-independent Zimbabwe agitated for justice, equality and the right to self-determination,” he said.

“We envisaged a Zimbabwe where all men and women have equal access to opportunities. We fought to see society living in harmony, peace, love and unity. In the second republic, these aspirations must be realized and enjoyed by all of us; talent and hard work rewarded.”

A total of 3 632 graduands were conferred with degrees from nine faculties and the College of Health Sciences.