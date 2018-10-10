US avails $3 million to fight human trafficking

THE United States has availed $3 million towards the fight against human trafficking in the region and is prepared to work with Zimbabwe to fight the scourge.

BY REX MPHISA

An official from the American Embassy in Zimbabwe, Ben Wiselogle said of that amount, $750 000 was for the Zimbabwean project.

Wiselogle was addressing a poorly attended, but well organised belated commemoration of the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons at Dulivhadzimo Stadium in Beitbridge on Saturday.

He said his country recognised the work Zimbabwe was doing against human trafficking.

Only a handful of Beitbridge residents turned up for the otherwise well-publicised function where Vice-President Kembo Mohadi was the guest of honour.

Mohadi said his government had an unflinching commitment in the fight against human trafficking.

“Let me re-affirm the Zimbabwean government’s unflinching commitment in the fight against human trafficking as captured in our vision 2030. The State of the Nation address by His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa, in which the human capital development and social protection systems are key narratives, requires urgent strengthening,” he said.

“If we all do our part in eliminating human trafficking I am confident we can muster a positive impact against this heinous crime.”

The VP said every year millions of children, men and women fall into the hands of traffickers who lure them through fake promises of employment and other forms of deceit.

Mohadi said Zimbabwe was committed to bringing human traffickers to justice while protecting and supporting victims.

In 2014, the Parliament of Zimbabwe passed the Trafficking in Persons Act.

Recently, the government coordinated with Kuwait to repatriate and refer to care 121 female trafficking victims, and also repatriated five victims from Sudan.

Experts estimate that over 27 million people are victims of forced labour globally.

In Africa, over 2 million people are trafficked annually, and of this number, there was an estimated 30 000 children as young as four, who were being prostituted in South Africa, Stop Human Trafficking Now reported last month.