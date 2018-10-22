Ugly scenes at Gibbo Stadium

TRIANGLE . . . . . . . 0

THERE were ugly scenes at the end of the match between Triangle and Herentals at Gibbo Stadium yesterday after the home fans rained missiles onto the pitch to protest against what they perceived as biased officiating by matchday referee Todd Matenga.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Tension began to build as early as the ninth minute when the referee showed a straight red card to Triangle star Collins Dhuwa for alleged retaliation.

Dhuwa was alleged to have kicked a Herentals player in response to a bad tackle.

The decision did not go down well with the supporters, who forced Matenga to scurry for cover at the final whistle, aiming all sorts of missiles on him.

Triangle are likely to be sanctioned by the Premier Soccer League following the fracas.

With a one man advantage, the visitors took control of the match and took a lead in the 18th minute through Archmore Majarira.

Triangle gaffer Taurai Mangwiro refused to be drawn into commenting on the officiating.

“l don’t want to comment about the match referee. We lost to a good side. They deserved to win and we did not play our normal game today. l want to say tough luck to my boys,” he said.

The visitors gaffer Kumbirai Mutiwekuziwa said, “It was a good game from the students because playing against Triangle its a very big task but my players never showed any fear. The players showed character today,” he said.

With the victory, Herentals moved into the top eight on the log standings with 43 points. The promoted side are also safe from relegation.

Triangle remained on fourth with 48 points.