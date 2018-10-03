Tuku, Winky D headline fiesta

TWO of the country’s biggest music stars — Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi and Winky D — will combine their magic on stage as they headline the inaugural Lake October Festival slated for October 19 and 20 with several activities lined up making use of various venues dotted around Masvingo.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Spokesperson for the event organisers, Lulu Shoko, described Tuku and Winky D as distinguished musicians perfect for the concert scheduled to take place at Caravan Park on October 19.

“The two-day fiesta starts with a charity golf tournament at Masvingo Golf Club, which will be followed by the two legends’ concert at Caravan Park starting at 7pm with performances from Oliver Mtukudzi, Winky D and supporting local artistes,” she said.

“We chose the two because they are celebrated musicians who have never disappointed their fans and, adding to that, Tuku caters for all age groups. They have since confirmed that they will come.”

Other activities to expect are the Lake October charity half marathon (21km), 10km run, fun run and walk (5km), Zumba by Zoro, touring the Great Zimbabwe, fishing, boat cruising, braai party, beach party, children’s games and beach games.

Shoko said although the festival would market Masvingo as a safe tourist destination, its main motive was to raise funds to support the underprivileged.

“Many of the activities at this festival are meant to raise funds for charity, thereby showing the nation that rebranding Masvingo is not only about the business sector, but thinking of the less privileged as well,” she said. The festival will be an annual event.

Proceeds from the show, Shoko said, will be donated to the underprivileged in Masvingo’s urban and rural communities.

“We call upon the public to help us identify areas of need and we see how we can distribute the proceeds. There is an auditor who will do record keeping for transparency sake,” she said.

“We secured sponsorship from Econet, Thunderrun, Nyaradzo Group, Lulu’s Events and Engen Mineral Road, so there are prizes to be won. The prizes will range from petrol, gas, farming inputs and airtime. Some sponsors are still to confirm their willingness to support.”

She added that transport to and from Lake Mutirikwi will be available at a reasonable cost.