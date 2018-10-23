TelOne dial PSL call

Former Warriors forward Joel Lupahla is basking in glory after he masterminded the promotion of Gweru-based side TelOne to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL).

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

In his maiden year in charge, Lupahla took the team into the Premier League for the first in its history following an exciting season where they shrugged off stiff competition from seasoned campaigners, Whawha, Tongogara and ZPC Munyati.

Lupahla took a richly-deserved applause for a successful season as his youthful squad beat Tongogara 1-0 in a drama-filled championship decider played at Ascot Stadium on Sunday.

And after 22 rounds of matches in the ding-dong Zifa Central Region Soccer league, the Wi-fi Boys worked wonders ending the season with 44 points on their tally, three points ahead of Tongogara, who for the second consecutive time played bridesmaids to the eventual winners.

Lupahla’s men suffered just two defeats throughout the season.

But the former Warriors forward knows improvement is required if TelOne are to prevail under their new challenge against the big boys of local football.

In an interview with the NewsDay Sport, Lupahla’s comments were perhaps a hint that he will be seeking substantial backing ahead of their maiden season in the PSL next year.

“We have to be better if we want to be successful again. I am happy the team did well to be promoted, we worked for this and being promoted means we will have to keep working harder because a new challenge beckons.

“Now it is time to enjoy, but I am sure that if we do the right things, we have to prepare everything to be strong enough for the Premier League.”

Lupahla paid tribute to the team’s supporters for rallying behind his youthful squad.

“We give credit to the sponsors, the rest of the team and different stakeholders for rallying behind, but surely next year will not be easy for us and we have to start preparing for that very soon.

“The fans have been amazing for me. Their loyalty and support matters most. Now, I am more happy than before.

“I am proud of everyone because we knew that it was going to be difficult. At the beginning when everyone was saying the team has no experience to win the championship, I knew it would be difficult right until the end, but I am happy now that we won against all odds, “he said.

However, the crowning ceremony had to be postponed to a later date as Tongogara officials, players and supporters caused havoc after the final whistle.